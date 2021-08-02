3 hours ago

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has opened a COVID-19 Testing Centre at its national headquarters in Accra.

This forms part of measures put in place by GIS to help curtail a possible third wave of the new COVID-19 Delta variant.

The GIS COVID-19 Testing Centre is expected to conduct mandatory testing for all foreign nationals applying for Immigration permits and they will

Delta Variant in Ghana

The Ghana Health Service (GHS), confirmed that the highly transmissible strain of COVID-19 which originated from India dubbed the Delta variant, has been detected within the Ghanaian population.

The Ministry of Information, which confirmed the development, said the relevant agencies are taking steps to ensure that it is contained.

It is unclear the number of people who have so far been detected to have the new strain of the virus, but the Ministry of Information, in a series of tweets on Friday, July 2, 2021, said they are “in good health.

Although the strain of the virus had already been detected in Ghana, it was among some persons who arrived in the country from abroad.

“At 10:00hours on Friday, July 2, 2021, the COVID-19 task force was advised by Ghana Health Service, that the Delta Variant of the SARS-Cov-2 virus has been recorded within a community (i.e. non-arriving passengers) in the latest round of genomic sequencing.”

“Relevant agencies are taking the necessary steps to ensure that spread is contained. The positive persons are in good health. The task force will provide further details at 13:00hours on Sunday, July 4th, 2021.

“The public is advised to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 preventive etiquette while going about permitted activities,” Ghana Health Service indicated.

The Delta variant, which is currently the most contagious, is spreading quickly across the world.