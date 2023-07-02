1 hour ago

FIFA has released the pots for the upcoming African qualifiers draw leading to the 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The draw will determine the groups for the qualification series, with the Black Stars of Ghana placed in Pot 2.

Ghana, known as the Black Stars, had a disappointing performance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, failing to advance past the group stage and finishing at the bottom of Group H with only three points from one win in three games.

The African draw is scheduled for July 12, 2023. The participating countries will be drawn into nine groups of six teams each. Each group winner will secure direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Teams that finish in second place in their groups will have a chance to compete in a mini-tournament. The winner of this tournament will then qualify for an intercontinental play-off, offering an additional opportunity to secure a place in the World Cup.

The pots for the draw are as follows:

Pot 1: Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali, Egypt

Pot 2: Ghana, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea

Pot 3: Angola, Benin, Kenya, Mauritania, Congo, Uganda, Madagascar, Guinea Bissau, Namibia

Pot 4: Mozambique, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Malawi, Libya

Pot 5: Niger, Comoros, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Botswana, Liberia

Pot 6: Lesotho, South Sudan, Mauritius, Chad, Sao Tome, Djibouti, Seychelles, Eritrea, Somalia

As the draw approaches, fans across the continent eagerly anticipate the groups' formation and the thrilling journey of the African teams on their quest for a spot in the prestigious 2026 World Cup.