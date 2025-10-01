18 minutes ago

Ghana’s consumer inflation has dropped into single digits for the first time since 2021, extending a steady nine-month decline and offering fresh relief to households and businesses.

Data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) shows that annual inflation slowed to 9.4% in September 2025, down from 11.5% in August. The decline was mainly driven by lower food prices, with food inflation easing to 11% in September from 14.8% a month earlier. Non-food inflation also edged lower to 8.2%, compared with 8.7% in August.

The sustained slowdown means Ghana has already beaten its full-year inflation target, raising hopes for greater price stability and stronger consumer confidence as the year draws to a close.

Analysts say the trend also improves prospects for exchange rate stability and provides the central bank with greater room to maintain monetary policy support.

The last time Ghana recorded single-digit inflation was in August 2021, before a surge in food and energy costs pushed price growth sharply higher.