1 hour ago

Wanlov the Kubolor has described the recent clampdown on LGBT activities in the country as an aftermath of Ghana being a homophobic waste dump for American churches.

According to the Musician, churches in America cannot propagate their anti-gay doctrines. So they have resorted to financing groups in Ghana and Africa. To push their agenda and make life difficult for LGBT communities in the country.

Wanlov told Komla Adom in an interview on 3FM Midday News that certain groups have been tasked to create a hostile environment for the LGBT community in Ghana. He insists that this notion isn’t a conspiracy theory but a reality. He went further to name the Journalist Against LGBT, Coalition for Proper Human Reproductive Rights and the anti-advocacy bill by parliament as propagators.

He said, “The same way America dumps their e-waste on us is the same way America is also dumping their homophobic churches on us. So because these churches cannot function in America to spew homophobic venture anymore. They have exported it to parts of Africa. And they are funding coalitions like Moses Amoaning’s coalition to make life tough for LGBT advocates. And human beings existing peacefully in Ghana.”

This comment came on the heels of new development in the case of 21 people who were arrested for unlawful assembly. According to reports, the police detained 21 people at an LGBT conference in Ho. After numerous appearances in court, the Circut Court in Ho bail has been granted at 60,000 with a surety each.