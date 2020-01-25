2 hours ago

The Managing Director of the State Housing Company, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, says Ghana’s favourable economic environment makes the country the best choice for investment in the housing industry against other African countries.

Speaking at the Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit on the sidelines of the UK Africa Summit held in London, Mr. Ampofo Appiah trumpeted the serene, safe and politically stable atmosphere Ghana enjoys as a good enough reason for investors to flood into the country.

“Ghana should be your only point of call if you want to buy a home or invest in housing in Africa,” he stressed.

In the past, he recalled, there were many bottlenecks in the housing industry but measures put in place by the Nana Akufo-Addo government have changed the narrative into a positive and promising one.

Ghana’s housing deficit stands at two million, and that is something the government is working tirelessly to change. With the middle class growing at a very fast rate, Mr. Ampofo Appiah assured investors of the demand to build more houses.

As part of these measures, the MD stated that the government is supporting investors with litigation free lands, homes and now an affordable mortgage scheme. Prices of already built houses, he indicated, are affordable, and urged Ghanaians in the diaspora to make a dash for them.

The SHC Managing Director was in the United Kingdom as part of the government’s delegation to the UK Africa Summit which was led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Summit was to lay the foundation for new partnerships between the UK and African nations based on trade, investment, shared values, and mutual interests.

It was aimed at bringing together African leaders, the UK and African business representatives, international institutions, investors and young entrepreneurs with a focus on creating partnerships between the UK and the continent.

Leaders from twenty-one African countries attended the Summit.

