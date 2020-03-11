2 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has described Ghana as the fastest growing mobile market in Africa.

The second gentleman of the land said Ghana is also the only country in Africa that has achieved mobile money interoperability between bank accounts and mobile wallets.

According to him, this has made it possible for all 16 million mobile wallet holders to operate their mobile money accounts like bank accounts.

In doing so, Ghana has largely solved the problem of financial inclusion by giving over 90% of bankable adults practical use of a bank account, he added.

The Vice President made the remarks as Guest Speaker at the maiden edition of the Mobile Technology for Development (MT4D) Conference in Accra on Tuesday, 10th March 2020, under the theme ‘Leveraging mobile technology to drive Financial Inclusion’.

He also informed the conference that on March 25th the Bank of Ghana through GHIPSS will launch a universal QR Code that will allow payments to merchants (from waakye sellers to the big players) through mobile phones with no need for point of sale devices.

”Again, Ghana will be the first country in Africa to launch a universal QR CODE and this will accelerate the pace of making Ghana a cash lite society in the near future,” he stated.