5 hours ago

Evans Opoku Bobie(MP) Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports has disclosed to the media about Ghana's readiness to host the 4th African Youth Conneckt Summit at the capital city of Ghana, Accra.

According to him, the Theme for the summit is "Positioning the Youth to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Market." The summit is expected to be held from the 20th to the 22nd of October, 2021. Mr Bobie made it clear that the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, the Ministry and Ghana at large expect two thousand youth to participate across the length and breadth of Africa.

He added that "the young people have the requisite skills, innovative ideas and the needed creativity to contribute immensely to Economic Growth and total Development. The Youth are well versed in using new technologies to make a significant impact in the globally competitive market.

"Ghana is strategically positioned and psychologically prepared to make her Youth the best among all spheres of endeavours," he added.

He called on all stakeholders, civil societies and religious bodies to support this summit as it is imperative to tap the energies of the youth for a meaningful future.

Speakers of the Summit would be the Chairman of Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS) who doubles as the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Rwanda, Paul Kagami, Mo Ibrahim, H. E. Ibn Chambers and other barons of nobilities.

The General Public ought to note that, all Coronavirus pandemic protocols shall be observed accordingly.

Source: Francis Agyapong Nimpong.