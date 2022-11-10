1 hour ago

When the first prosecution witness [PW1] in the Aisha Huang trial was called before the High Court, Criminal Court 5 division, he narrated how the notorious Chinese galamsey kingpin was arrested.

According to Reuben Ransford Aboraborah, an Assistant Superintendent of Immigration, his outfit got information from some Chinese nationals that led to the arrest of Aisha Huang.

The witness stated during cross-examination that he had no personal independent information verified by him against Aisha Huang.

“On 5th May 2017, I led six junior officers of Ghana Immigration Service attached to the Enforcement Unit of the Obuasi Command to Bepotenten in the Amansie Central District in the Ashanti region.

“Our aim in going to Bepotenten was to verify information our office had received that some Chinese nationals and others were engaged in illegal mining at Bepotenten in spite of the government ban on mining activities," Reuben Ransford Aboraborah said in his witness statement.

“...upon arresting the four Chinese nationals, I interacted with them before we set off to Obuasi. I asked them of their mission at the site and Gao Jin Cheng said that they were there to mine for one Aisha," the statement added.

The Chinese illegal miner is facing concurrent charges including running mining operations without a license, re-entering Ghana while under prohibition and employing foreigners without a permit.

The case has been adjourned to November 14 for the second prosecution witness to appear.

The State had earlier announced that it has lined up 11 witnesses in the High Court case.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Atakorah Obuobisa, has also hinted at a range of audio-visual evidence to be submitted by the witnesses.