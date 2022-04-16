4 hours ago

Embattled Member of Parliament Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, has underscored his strong attachment to the country of his birth despite living abroad and acquiring Canadian citizenship.

In an interview with Accra-based Metro TV, he said that he returned to the country to bring development to the people of Assin North.

Describing Assin North as a ‘neglected community’, Mr. Quayson stated that it was his desire to bring opportunities to the community thus inspiring him to become an MP for the area.

“I did not come back to my roots or my country because I just want to be an MP. I wanted to take that position to help the community because I came purposely to serve them, to see what opportunities I can give to the youth and the people that live in Assin North to try and improve their lots.

“It’s a neglected community, nothing was working there and that is the main reason [I joined politics to represent them]…and also to serve my country.

“Ghana is my country. I was born here and I left here for my further studies and to continue with my life but the comes a time that you want to give back to your people and that is what I mean. I didn’t come to take their opportunity from them but to give it to them,” he said

Background

In July 2021, a High Court in Cape Coast nullified the election of the Assin North MP, after it found that he owed allegiance to Canada at the time of filing his nomination forms to contest the polls.

Michael Ankomah Nimfah, a resident of the constituency, filed the petition in court and later initiated another action at the Supreme Court to enforce the High Court's decision.

He urged the Court to prevent a further breach of the constitution by restraining the MP.

On Wednesday, April 13, the Supreme Court in a 5-2 decision ruled on the issue by barring the Assin North MP from performing any Parliamentary duty.

This is until the determination of the substantive case filed against him at the Supreme Court.

Source: Ghanaweb