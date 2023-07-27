1 hour ago

Ghana's Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has responded to reports that the government plans to bid to host the 2038 FIFA World Cup.

In an interview with Asempa FM on July 26, the Minister stated that the country is not currently in a position to host the prestigious tournament due to financial constraints.

“We are not yet ready to host the World Cup. If in the future we have the means including funding then we will consider it,” Mustapha Ussif said.

He emphasized that Ghana does not have the means, including adequate funding, to host the World Cup at this time. However, he expressed that if the country's financial situation improves in the future and they have the necessary resources, the government may consider bidding for the hosting rights of the FIFA World Cup.

As for the 2022 FIFA World Cup participation, Mustapha Ussif revealed that Ghana has received $9 million from FIFA for their involvement in the tournament.

The government is currently in discussions to determine how the money will be utilized.

The decision to host a major international sporting event like the FIFA World Cup requires significant financial investment and infrastructure development.

At present, Ghana's priority seems to be focused on improving its financial position before considering such an endeavor.