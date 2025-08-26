2 hours ago

President John Mahama has assured international investors that Ghana is fully open for business, 24 hours a day.

Speaking at the 8th Africa–Singapore Business Forum on Tuesday, August 26, Mahama emphasised that Ghana's economic strategy is focused on boosting productivity, increasing exports, and creating jobs through what he calls the "24-hour economy."

“Our economic strategy is anchored in productivity, exports, and jobs. We call it the 24-hour economy for a reason. Ghana is open for business 24 hours a day,” he said.

He noted that his administration is laying the groundwork through infrastructure, incentives, and skills training to support businesses that wish to operate around the clock. These include factories, farms, service centres, and sports and recreation facilities.

At the heart of this vision is the Volta Economic Corridor, which the President described as Ghana’s most ambitious development plan yet. The corridor is anchored on four strategic pillars:



Irrigating over two million hectares to support all-year-round farming.

Establishing agro-industrial parks focused on textiles, pharmaceuticals, and food processing.

Expanding tourism and hospitality across the Lake Volta region.

Transforming Lake Volta into a major transport route, aimed at cutting logistics costs and improving market access for factories and producers.

He highlighted several key projects already in motion to support the 24-hour economy, including the Legon Pharmaceutical Innovation Park, the Kumasi Machinery and Technology Park, the Akosombo and Juapong Garments and Textiles Park, Digital TVET Centres of Excellence, and Renewable Energy Corridors.