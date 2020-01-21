35 minutes ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has distanced itself from activities of secessionist group, Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF).

Members of HSGF, with 85-year old Kormi Kudzordzi also known as Papavi Hogbedetor, as leader have been advocating the independence of “Western Togoland territory” made up of parts of Volta Region, Oti Region and parts of the North East, Northern and Upper East regions, which they claim was joined to Ghana, then Gold Coast at independence.

The group first made waves in 2017, when police arrested some of its leaders on March 07, in Ho for agitating for independence on March 09, same year.

A number of arrests were made in 2019 with the latest being the arrest of Mr Bestway Zottor, Radio Tongu Director on January 15, 2020 for promoting the agenda of the secessionists on radio.

At a News conference and a soiree in Ho, Volta Regional capital, to assess the three years administration of the government, the Volta NDC said “Ghana is our home, the only country known to the good people of the region" hence would not support any attempt to secede it from Ghana.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu and Chairman of Volta Regional Communication Committee who was responding to a question on the Party’s stance on activities of HSGF said the NDC made its stance known that “we don’t support HSGF.”

Mr Ablakwa rather called for support for the Party because in its “Peoples Manifesto” the future NDC government would implement people-centred policies capable of restoring “Ghana to its pride of place,” ensuring national cohesion.

“We’re not the only border region in Ghana and the continuous targeting of the region is inimical to national cohesion,” Mr Ablakwa said.

The soiree, aimed at bridging the gap between the NDC and the media was attended by MPs from the region, Parliamentary Candidates, regional executives of the Party and some activists.