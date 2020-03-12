2 hours ago

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan is confident Ghana is prepared to face the coronavirus which has now been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"This country is more than prepared; this country is ready for the coronavirus. We are only praying that we will not record a case but if it happens we are more than ready. I can assure everyone that we are prepared," he said on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.

Responding to critics who think Ghana is not yet ready, he said, "if they think we are not ready, let them sacrifice and get the virus; then they will know whether we are ready or not."

