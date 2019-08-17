2 hours ago

American comedian and television host Steve Harvey has given a huge stamp of approval to Ghana confessing that the country represents Africa.

Steve Harvey, who hosts one of the biggest TV game shows in the world, Family Feud, is of the strong conviction that Ghana is definitely going to change the narrative about Africa.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on the 3FM Drive on 3FM with Giovani Caleb, ahead of the premiere of Family Feud on TV3 on Saturday, April 4, Steve Harvey said Ghana is Africa.

“Ghana should be very proud of the way they performed on TV because…Ghana is going to flip the world on its head because people are seeing a side of you that they did not know,” he said.

The celebrated TV host explained that “You got to under the misconception of the continent of Africa,” and during the filming Family Feud in South Africa, “there were some really bright people on that stage and some really loving people on that stage and they had a lot of fun.”

“…for African-Americans in the United States, Ghana will be more representative of what we want to see from Africa. Ghana is Africa period make no mistake about this,” Steve Harvey stressed.

He gave thumbs up to President Akufo-Addo for the Year of Return initiative which he said was “absolutely brilliant” but “this game show is going to show African-Americans a side of ourselves we’ve never been exposed to…”

Touching the on the filming of Family Feud, Steve Harvey revealed that, “the taping of this show turned out far better than anyone expected back in the States and in London…nobody thought I could do it but when they saw the [recording]…they were astonished.

”Family Feud, an iconic game show adapted in over 50 international markets is scheduled to air every Saturday at 9 pm exclusively on Ghana’s number one television station, TV3 Network, starting from Saturday, April 4, 2020.

The show, which has been airing from 1976, has been a beloved part of people’s lives for generations. Two families will compete to name the most popular responses to gathered survey questions in order to win cash and other prizes.

Steve Harvey has been hosting the American version of Family Feud with enormous success since 2010. The show has seen exponential ratings increases under Harvey, and he is on track to become the longest-serving host in Family Feud history.

