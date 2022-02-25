2 hours ago

Ghana is tracking Sheffield United young goalkeeper Jordan Yamoah Amissah over a possible call up to the Black Stars.

There is a scramble for the number one goalkeeping slot for the national team as former number one Richard Ofori who plays for Orlando Pirates has been blighted by persistent injuries.

Joojo Wollacot who plays for Swindon Town was entrusted with the number one slot but failed to impress at the AFCON as Ghana were kicked out at the group stages whiles his understudies in the shape of Abdul Manaf Nurudeen and Lawrence Ati-Zigi were underwhelming in Ghana's 3-0 defeat to Algeria in a friendly in the run up to the AFCON.

It will not be strange if Wollacot is overlooked for next month's crunch tie with Nigeria in the 2020 FIFA World Cup play offs.

Black Stars goalkeeper's trainer Richard Olele Kingson recently revealed in an interview that he is monitoring 15 goalkeepers for the Black Stars with the German-born Ghanaian goalkeeper among the 15 being watched.

Amissah, 20, plays for the U23 side of Sheffield United and just returned to the club in February after a loan spell at Spennymoor Town in the English six-tier league where he played 9 matches conceding 16 goals and keeping one clean sheet.