Members of Ghana's Parliament (PMs) on Friday (March 20, 2020) were seen wearing face masks as part of measures to avert the spread of the novel coronavirus in the chamber.

The move is as a result of a directive by the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye to all MPs to wear face masks while working.

Prof. Oquaye himself was seen wearing a face mask in the House.

Ghana has so far confirmed 16 Coronavirus cases as at Friday March 2020.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) all the five new cases were reported from Greater Accra Region.

Source: peacefmonline