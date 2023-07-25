1 hour ago

Ghanaian football legend, Mohammed Ahmed Polo, has made it clear that he has no interest in becoming the next head coach of Hearts of Oak.

The Ghana Premier League giants are currently in search of a new head trainer for the upcoming 2023/24 football season.

Last week, the club announced the mutual departure of interim coach David Ocloo, who had been in charge for just eight months.

Ocloo guided the team to a 12th-placed finish in the previous season after Slavko Matic resigned due to a poor run of results following pressure from the fans.

In an interview regarding the state of his former club, Polo firmly stated that he has no desire to return to Hearts of Oak as a coach. Instead, his focus lies on discovering, nurturing, and developing talent for local clubs.

”I’m not interested to coach Hearts of Oak. My current concentration is on discovering, nurturing, and developing talent for our clubs. The local league is in disarray, and we require top players,” the 1978 AFCON winner said.

“I want to develop quality players so that people will come after them," he added.

He emphasized the need for top-quality players in the Ghanaian league, and his primary goal is to help develop such talent.

Polo's passion lies in developing young footballers so that they can excel and attract attention from clubs in the future.

Rather than taking up the coaching role at Hearts of Oak, he wants to contribute to the growth of football in Ghana by nurturing talented players.

Reports in the media have suggested that Hearts of Oak is close to appointing Nigerian trainer Paul Aigbogun as their new substantive head coach.

With the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League scheduled to kick off in September this year, the club aims to make a strategic choice for the coaching position as they prepare for the new season.