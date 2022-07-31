8 hours ago

Koforidua, July 212022- The Ghana Library Authority (GhLA), in partnership with Absa Bank Ghana, has extended its efforts to provide Ghanaian youth with impactful skills to prepare them for the modern workplace. The session took place at a workshop at Koforidua Technical University (KTU).

Earlier this year, the two institutions undertook a similar workshop in Winneba as part of efforts to introduce the Absa’s digital skills platform ‘ReadytoWork’, to the participants.

The platform is a hub for a diversity of courses that have been designed to train the youth with relevant skills to equip them for the future workplace.

The nationwide exercise aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4 and 8 and within the strategic objectives of the GhLA to connect the Ghanaian youth to appropriate and empowering learning resources through technology.

It is also in alignment with Absa Bank's citizenship agenda to create societal value through youth education and skills development.

The Ghana Library Authority has over the years been connecting Ghanaians to massive open online learning platforms (MOOCs platforms) which has so far benefited over 43,000 Ghanaian youth with skills and job opportunities.

Evans Korletey - Tene, the Eastern Regional Director of the Ghana Library Authority, stated in his welcome address that,

"The GhLA has been strategic and responsive to the literacy needs of Ghanaians, resulting in strategic partnerships with many stakeholders such as Absa bank to provide learning opportunities for everyone.

There is a vast gap between academia and the job market; most brilliant students after graduation are unable to perform well on the job due to their inability to transition from academia into the working world," he added.

Priscilla Yeboah, Head of Citizenship at Absa Bank Ghana guided students through the four-course modules and said,

"The ReadytoWork programme started five years ago and has so far impacted over 250,000 youth across Africa. It has four basic modules which include work skills, people skills, money skills, and entrepreneurial skills, and participants would be assessed and awarded a certificate after each course module.”

She added that the ReadytoWork digital app is available on Google Play store or App store

Dr. Eugene Kwakye, Head of Department for Secretariat and Management Studies at Koforidua Technical University, said:

"I advise you students that there is life out there, there is one thing studying in the classroom and another thing surviving out there, so take the E-learning programme seriously and enhance your understanding of life."

The University also presented Absa Bank and the Ghana Library Authority with citations of appreciation.

Members of KTU's Student Representative Council and the Youth Engagement Centre Advisory Board also thanked Absa and GhLA for the wonderful opportunity.

To be eligible for ReadytoWork enrollment, you must be between the ages of 16 and 35.

Apply at www.library.gov.gh/readytowork