8 minutes ago

Economist Professor Peter Quartey has expressed confidence that Ghana’s economy will outperform the growth projections made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank for the 2025 fiscal year.

According to him, Ghana’s economic fundamentals and resilience provide a strong basis for better-than-expected performance, provided the country maintains fiscal discipline and continues implementing key structural reforms.

Speaking in an interview, Prof. Quartey noted that while economic expansion is essential, it must be achieved without compromising environmental sustainability.

“Our environmental growth accounting has to be taken seriously. You can grow by 10 percent, but if you destroy your environment, pollute water bodies, and poison your food sources, it is not something to celebrate,” he cautioned.

He emphasized that protecting natural resources and integrating environmental considerations into trade and economic policies is crucial for long-term, inclusive growth.

Prof. Quartey also observed that institutions like the IMF and World Bank tend to adopt conservative forecasts to avoid overly ambitious outlooks.

“But as a country, we have often exceeded their projections, all things being equal, and I believe we will surpass the 4% they are projecting,” he added.

The economist’s remarks come amid growing optimism about Ghana’s economic recovery, following improvements in key macroeconomic indicators and sustained fiscal reforms under the ongoing IMF-supported programme.