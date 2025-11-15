56 minutes ago

Ghana spends an estimated $400 million annually on chicken imports—an expense the government says is draining national resources and limiting opportunities for local poultry farmers.

This concern was highlighted by the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, during an interview on the Ghana Se Sen show on Lawson TV/Radio, hosted by Kwame Tanko.

According to the minister, Ghana once relied heavily on locally reared birds, especially during festive seasons. However, surging demand for poultry has led to a dramatic rise in imports over the years. He revealed that chicken imports increased from 4,000 tonnes in 1998 to 104,000 tonnes in 2004, and further to 324,000 tonnes by 2022.

“Today, more than 95% of the chicken consumed in Ghana is imported,” Opoku noted.

“This heavy dependence on foreign poultry is a huge drain on our economy and a lost opportunity for local farmers.”

To curb this trend, the government has introduced the Nkoko Nketenkete Project, an initiative aimed at revitalizing domestic poultry production.

The programme will begin with the deployment of 10,000 birds, with a long-term goal of distributing three million birds across the country. Each constituency is expected to receive about 10,000 birds, which will be shared among roughly 200 households—giving each beneficiary around 50 birds.

The minister explained that the birds will be fully vaccinated, enabling beneficiaries to start rearing them immediately.

“We are also providing feed to selected participants to support successful poultry production,” he added. “This initiative is designed to support everyone—from smallholder farmers to household-level producers.”

The Nkoko Nketenkete Project represents a major step toward reviving Ghana’s poultry industry, reducing the country’s dependence on imports, and creating sustainable income opportunities for households nationwide.