5 hours ago

Minister of Finance Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has revealed that Ghana lost more than GH¢31 billion between April 2020 and August 2025 due to Import Declaration Forms (IDFs) that had no matching imports, describing the situation as a major threat to economic stability.

Presenting the 2026 Fiscal Budget to Parliament on Thursday, November 13, 2025, Dr Forson explained that Ghana processed 525,814 foreign-exchange transactions—valued at roughly GH¢83 billion—over the five-year period. Shockingly, only 10,440 of these transactions could be traced to actual imports.

“Between April 2020 and August 2025, over 525,000 transactions amounting to an equivalent of $83 billion were processed through ICOPS. But only 10,440 of these transactions were linked to actual imports,” he disclosed.

This gap, he said, resulted in more than $31 billion being transferred outside the country without any evidence that goods were brought in, creating a massive loophole exploited for illicit financial flows.

Dr Forson warned that such leakages severely undermine Ghana’s economic health.

“These leaks bleed our reserves, weaken the Ghana cedi, and deprive the economy of resources that should have been used to build schools, roads and hospitals,” he said.

To address the issue, the minister announced enhanced monitoring of foreign-exchange transactions and stricter enforcement of import verification procedures at the ports.

The government, he stressed, is determined to seal all loopholes within the system to prevent further losses.