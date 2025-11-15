44 minutes ago

Ghana has lost more than 7,128 tonnes of cocoa to smuggling between the 2020 and 2025 crop years in the Volta and Oti regions, according to figures presented at a stakeholder engagement in Jasikan involving the Oti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

Data shared at the meeting showed a steady decline in smuggled volumes over the five-year period:



2020/21: 7,215.19 tonnes

2021/22: 5,656.25 tonnes

2022/23: 874.31 tonnes

2023/24: 468.75 tonnes

2024/25: 87.06 tonnes

Despite this reduction, the financial losses remain severe. Jake Kudjo Samahar, Director of Special Services at COCOBOD, revealed that Ghana lostbetween 2022 and 2025 alone due to cocoa smuggling to neighbouring Togo and Côte d’Ivoire. He explained that the illegal trade takes two forms—local smuggling and transit smuggling across borders.

Dr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, Board Chairman of COCOBOD, called for strengthened commitment and renewed strategies from REGSEC, warning that cocoa smuggling has become “the most lucrative business” in the affected regions.

Oti Regional Minister John Kwadwo Gyapong urged COCOBOD and REGSEC to intensify collaboration, assuring that the council would “do everything possible” to curb the menace. He stressed the need for pricing that adequately rewards farmers and criticised weak and porous security checkpoints that enable transit smuggling.

Traditional leaders also voiced concerns. Nana Edje Tete Kpase Brantuo VII, Jasikanhene and Adontenhene of the Buem Traditional Area, appealed for improved access roads to remote cocoa farms and more buying centres in hard-to-reach communities to ease farmers’ transportation burdens.

Stakeholders agreed that addressing these challenges is crucial to protecting Ghana’s cocoa sector and safeguarding revenue loss to neighbouring countries.