In the exciting opening match of the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup held at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Saturday, Ghana showcased their prowess by defeating Benin with a resounding 3-0 scoreline.

The Ghanaian team, known as the Princesses, displayed exceptional skill and determination as Maafia Nyame, Mary Amponsah, and Stella Nyamekye found the back of the net to secure a brilliant start to their campaign.

Right from the kick-off, both teams exhibited a fierce competitive spirit, eager to gain an early advantage in the tournament.

The match witnessed thrilling moments of attack and defense, keeping the spectators on the edge of their seats. However, it was Ghana who took control of the game with their superior gameplay and clinical finishing.

In the 20th minute, Maafia Nyame showcased her striking abilities with a well-taken goal that gave Ghana the lead. The goal injected a surge of confidence into the Princesses' ranks, who continued to dominate the proceedings.

Their relentless pressure on Benin's defense paid off in the 35th minute when Mary Amponsah skillfully placed the ball past the goalkeeper, doubling Ghana's advantage.

As the second half unfolded, Ghana maintained their attacking intent, leaving no room for complacency.

The team's cohesive play and intelligent passing created numerous opportunities, keeping the Benin defense on high alert. In the 65th minute, Stella Nyamekye displayed her goal-scoring prowess by slotting the ball into the net, extending Ghana's lead to an insurmountable 3-0.

The final whistle marked a triumphant start for the Ghanaian team in the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup.

Their impressive victory over Benin showcased their potential and determination to succeed in the tournament. The Princesses' clinical finishing, combined with their solid defense, laid a strong foundation for their upcoming matches.

With this commanding performance, Ghana sends a clear message to their opponents that they are a force to be reckoned with in the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on the Princesses as they aim to maintain their winning momentum and clinch the coveted championship title.