Organizers of The Annual Ghana Media Music and Dinner Night, Lakeside Village and Net Village on Tuesday July 26, 2022 called on management of UMB (Universal Merchant Bank) at the latter's office in Accra.

The visit was to officially invite the renowned bank, partners and official bank of the organizers for the anticipated high profile Gala night slated for the Accra International Conference Centre Saturday 30th July, 2022.

The Special invitation was received on behalf of the bank by Nana Dwemoh Benneh, Chief Executive Officer, UMB.

He highly commended the organizers for the initiative saying, "The media play a key role in every country's development, it is the reason we embraced the idea when you approached us.

" We will be there to support it and ensure the objective of the event to dine, wine and celebrate our friends from the media landscape."

High profile persons from the traditional, political, Diplomatic Cops, corporate and entertainment fraternities are expected to grace the event.

The Annual Ghana Media Music and Dinner Night is a yearly celebration of media excellence, dedicated to honoring and acknowledging the achievements of media personalities in Ghana,both past and present.

The event also seeks to discover and invest in the art and act of journalism in Ghana while creating opportunities for knowledge transfer and sharing between the Ghanaian media and their contemporaries from around the world.

The event is being supported by Rosewood Residence UK, Trap (The Radio Advertising People), Foreword Media Group and Universal Merchant Bank(UMB).