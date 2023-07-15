1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has shared his disappointment after being left out of the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ashimeru, a key player for his Belgian club Anderlecht, was initially named to the provisional squad by former coach Otto Addo but ultimately missed out on the final tournament selection.

In an interview with TV3, the former WAFA midfielder expressed his deep sorrow at not being able to fulfill his dream of participating in the world's most prestigious football competition.

"The World Cup is the ultimate pinnacle of football, and every player aspires to be part of it. Personally, I felt disheartened, but I also understood that my teammates were going, and they needed my support," Ashimeru shared.

During the World Cup, Ghana faced challenges progressing beyond the group stage, securing only three points from three matches.

While they suffered defeats against Portugal and Uruguay, they managed a victory over South Korea with a scoreline of 3-2.

Since the World Cup, Majeed Ashimeru has maintained a consistent presence in the Black Stars, receiving successive call-ups for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.