1 hour ago

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu says that Ghana is struggling to find a replacement for legendary striker Asamoah Gyan.

The Black Stars have struggled for goals in recent times with many of the opinion that the country lack a finisher like Asamoah Gyan.

Ghana failed to score in their last two friendly matches against Morocco and Ivory Coast raising eyebrows about the striking options.

The former Udinese midfielder believes Ghana needs a real striker in the mold of Asamoah Gyan as someone like Jordan Ayew cannot lead the line as he is a second striker.

“What we [Ghana] need now is a typical striker as I feel Jordan Ayew is more comfortable playing behind a striker,” former Udinese man Badu said on GHOne TV.

“Everyone knows we miss a striker like Asamoah Gyan. We may not get someone who has a potential like his, Gyan will be very difficult to replace," he added.

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's all time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 matches but has not played for Ghana since the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Although he is yet to announce his retirement from the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan's best years are now behind him as he has struggled to get into the Legon Cities team due to niggling injuries and poor form.

The Black Stars in September begin the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.