33 minutes ago

Ghana is stepping up efforts to reduce its $3 billion annual food import bill by forging stronger partnerships with global development organisations to accelerate the country’s path toward food sovereignty.

The initiative, spearheaded by the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat, will emphasise innovative financing and targeted interventions to transform the nation’s food systems.

At a pre-Sustainable Food Systems Summit press briefing in Accra on September 8, 2025, Charles Nornoo, Agricultural Transformation Lead at the Secretariat, stressed the critical role of collaboration.

“The journey from $3 billion in food import dependency to food sovereignty is challenging but achievable. It requires a collective effort from government, the private sector, and development partners,” he said.

Tolu Kweku Lacroix, Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact Ghana, announced that the organisation is developing a policy framework to align Ghana’s national ambitions with international sustainability commitments.

He explained that one of the deliverables will be a roadmap that outlines the state of Ghana’s food systems, identifies investment and policy priorities, and provides a shared accountability framework for government, businesses, and civil society.

Lila-Karen Amponsah, Principal Planning Analyst at the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), reaffirmed the Commission’s responsibility for leading planning, coordination, and accountability mechanisms to ensure the success of the food sovereignty agenda.