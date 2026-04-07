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Ghana is positioning itself to secure greater value from the fast-growing global lithium market following Parliament’s ratification of the Ewoyaa mining lease, as industry players call for stronger strategies to boost long-term returns amid volatile battery mineral prices.

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has urged government to deepen its economic stake in the project by leveraging the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) to increase equity participation beyond the current 13 per cent free carried interest.

According to the Chamber, such a move would enable the country to benefit more substantially from rising global demand for lithium, a key component in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems.

While commending government for securing parliamentary approval for Ghana’s first lithium mining lease agreement with Barari DV Ghana Limited—a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Limited—the Chamber also called for increased investment in geological research and data development.

It noted that strengthening Ghana’s geoscientific database would enhance investor confidence and support the efficient identification, development, and management of mineral resources.

Parliament recently ratified the revised mining lease for lithium extraction at Ewoyaa, near Mankessim, granting the company a 15-year term, subject to renewal under the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006.

Under the agreement, government will retain a 13 per cent free carried interest in the project, while royalties will be determined in line with the Minerals and Mining Royalty Regulations, 2025.

The deal also includes provisions to benefit host communities, with one per cent of annual revenue earmarked for a community development fund.

The ratification comes nearly three years after the lease was initially granted by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in October 2023 but remained pending parliamentary approval until its passage in recent days.

A key feature of the revised agreement is the introduction of a sliding scale fiscal regime, which is expected to increase the state’s revenue share as global lithium prices rise.

The Chamber described the approval as a significant milestone in Ghana’s efforts to harness its critical mineral resources to drive sustainable growth and industrialisation.

It noted that the Ewoyaa Lithium Project would strengthen Ghana’s position in the global energy transition by supplying critical minerals needed for clean energy technologies.

The project is also expected to generate substantial employment opportunities, both directly and indirectly, while stimulating economic activity in surrounding communities.

Beyond job creation, the Chamber said the development would boost government revenue, support infrastructure expansion, and facilitate skills transfer.

Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, described the ratification as a landmark achievement for Ghana’s mining sector.

“Ratification of the Ewoyaa Mining Lease is a landmark achievement that reinforces Ghana’s position as a leading mining jurisdiction in Africa,” he said.

“This project demonstrates how strategic partnerships between government and industry can unlock value, create jobs, and deliver long-term socio-economic benefits.”

The Chamber reaffirmed its commitment to supporting policies and partnerships that promote responsible mining, local content development, and sustainable socio-economic transformation.