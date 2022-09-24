3 hours ago

Just as football people often agitate for a competent foreign coach for the Black Stars, Hiplife artiste Tinny believes Ghana music industry will be way better off if the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is manned by a foreigner with a lot of industry expertise.

Although he did not have anyone in particular in mind, Tinny made the advocacy for an expatriate manager because he expected MUSIGA to be a force to be reckoned with globally by now, having had Ghanaian running the musicians’ body since its incorporation in 1975. For him, a foreigner with industry management expertise is needed to turn around the fortunes of the sector.

Asked why he thought someone from outside the country would do the job better, Tinny explained to the Graphic Showbiz, saying, “the way we go in for foreign coaches for the Black Stars, we need to do same for our industry. We need a foreigner to manage our industry for us and I am sure there is so much we can learn from whoever takes charge. He or she will impact positively on our industry so we really need to give it a thought.

“Even though the new crop of musicians are doing well flying high the flag of Ghana, the industry will be much better off if a foreigner handles MUSIGA. The person can bring something meaningful to the sector.

As a key stakeholder who wanted to see a change in the industry, Tinny was not ready to consider vying for MUSIGA president someday. “Never, never, I am not interested. If I have to become MUSIGA President, I have to go back to school and learn the rudiments of running such an organisation, I just can’t get up and say I have talent so I want to lead the Union, it doesn’t work that way,” he stated.

When asked what he would like to see changed in the industry, the artiste behind the hit song I Believe I Can Fly made a surprise U-Turn. “Change about the industry? Do we really have an industry at all? I don’t think so and I have spoken about it before.

“Well, the up-and-coming ones and those who have dropped hits in recent times are doing a great job, they need to be commended. You know, the industry is not like it used to be back in the day. Now, one can just go on the Internet and come out with something without too much hustle.

“Some people have also chosen one trend that they want to do and that is fine. One cannot talk too much about talent these days because that is not what people are really basing their craft on” he added.

Touching on how he gets by since he is not producing hit songs anymore, Tinny (also known as Aletse) said, “I survive because I am not just a musician but a businessman as well and even though I am not producing hits, I perform all the time.

“I have performed at about seven festivals this year, in fact, I perform all the time because I have evergreen songs which have stood the test of time so I am surviving 100 per cent”, he said.

Reacting to a recent social media post made by Wendy Shay that Nigerians should be given credit for taking Afrobeats to the world, Tinny shared same sentiment saying, “I totally agree with Wendy Shay, what she said is the truth and she couldn’t have put it any better.”

Advising up-and-coming musicians, Tinny asked them to be themselves, “Just be yourselves, it is better your fans will know you for who you are than your carbon copy self. Let them know you and know that you are down to earth, be original.

‘’People who will say you can’t do it, it is better you stay away from people who will distract you because they will be an impediment to your progress, just avoid such people,’’ he said.