Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has raised concerns about the overcrowding in the current parliamentary chamber and called on the government to begin planning for a larger, more suitable facility to accommodate the increasing number of lawmakers.

His remarks came after the swearing-in of two new Members of Parliament, Prof. Seidu Alidu for Tamale Central and Bernard Bediako for Akwatia which brings the total number of MPs to 276.

“We are happy now to have the full complement of the House. We now have 276 MPs. Please, the number is no longer 275. We have 276,” the Speaker announced during proceedings in Accra on Tuesday, October 21.

The Speaker stated that the existing chamber was already under pressure and warned that the structural integrity of the building could be at risk with any further increase in numbers.

“Anytime the number increases, we have to create space for the member. So please, before this number increases, you must, as a country, as a republic, start looking for a proper place. If not, the integrity of this structure is being undermined — a word to the wise is enough,” he cautioned.

The Minority now has 87 MPs, while the Majority National Democratic Congress holds 185 seats, plus the support of all four independent MPs.