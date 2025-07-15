28 minutes ago

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has officially inaugurated the Fire Service Council, marking a significant step towards strengthening fire safety and emergency preparedness in Ghana.

The Council, established under Section 5 of the Ghana National Fire Service Act, 1997 (Act 537), will oversee the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and ensure its effective operation.

Mandate And Functions

The Fire Service Council has a broad mandate that includes advising the Minister on policy formulation, ensuring the implementation of GNFS functions, directing administration, determining equipment procurement, and overseeing recruitment, selection, training, and promotion of personnel.

The Council will also perform other functions necessary to achieve the GNFS’s objectives, which include preventing and managing undesired fires, providing rescue and evacuation services, and promoting fire safety awareness.

Council Composition

The 13-member Council comprises representatives from various stakeholders, including:

– *Chairman: Nana Ofori Ahenkan II, President’s Nominee

– *Members*:

– Anthony Kwadzo Zanu, President’s Nominee

-Elsie Appau-Klu, President’s Nominee

-Rev. Enock Boadu Amo, Director PPBME, Ministry of the Interior

-Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sapong, Ag. Chief Fire Officer, GNFS

-Gloria Bortele Noi, Ag. Chief Director, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations

-Ing. Cynthia Anane, Engineer, Ministry of Roads and Highways

-Chris Pobee Abbey, Ag. Director Works, Ministry of Works and Housing

-Evelyn Keelson, Chief State Attorney, Office of the Attorney General & Ministry of Justice

– DO III Clifford Teiko Ashie, Senior Officer Representative, GNFS

– STNO I Alhaji Alhassan Iddrisu, Junior Officer Representative, GNFS

– ACFO II Christina Araba Osoba-George, Secretary, GNFS

-DCFO Mark Brako-Appiah Junior, Ex-Officio Member, GNFS

Key Challenges And Objectives

The Minister has tasked the Council to review the Fire Service Act to reflect modern safety realities and align the GNFS with 21st-century emergency challenges.

This review aims to support Ghana’s 24-hour economy and digital safety agenda.

The Council’s work will be crucial in ensuring the GNFS’s effectiveness in preventing and managing fires, as well as promoting fire safety awareness across the country.

Priorities And Expectations

The new Council Chairman, Nana Ofori Ahenkan II, has pledged to drive the Service to greater heights, fostering unity, accountability, and foresight. With the expertise of its members, the Council is expected to make a meaningful impact in promoting fire safety and emergency preparedness in Ghana.

The GNFS, with its 140 fire stations and 18,000 personnel, plays a vital role in protecting lives and property across the country.