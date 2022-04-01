8 minutes ago

As the Islamic month of fasting and spiritual cleansing beckons, the National Mosque of Ghana has charged Muslim in the country especially the youth to renew their faith and continue with it before, during and after Ramadan.

The Management Committee of the Mosque, as part of efforts to awaken Muslims morally and practically, to the significance of Ramadan held a special ceremony at its premises at Kanda in Accra to welcome the sacred month of fasting and prayer.

Pupils of Jil Al-Qur’an, Madina Islamic School and other selected participants from Nima-Mamobi performed to the audience drama, songs, poems, and Qur’an recitation on Ramadan to prepare them for the 29/30 days of fasting and prayer.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Administrative Manager of National Mosque, Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Issaka said the ceremony was to usher in Ramadan in a more meaningful way than it use and to also help clear the notion that, Ramadan is a very difficult moment to go through.

“Ramadan is the period where almost everybody decides that this is tike for me to go back to the essence of life. And that I was brought into this world for a purpose and I will go back to the hereafter and account”, Alhaji Issaka explained

He added “So the basic tenets of what we are embarking on today is to bring all families together to appreciate the essence of togetherness and that, Ramadan is for the Ummah as a whole and the kids be aware that we are looking out for their future”.

On his part, Dr Mohammed Marzuk Azindo, Personal Assistant to the National Chief Imam appealed to Muslims especially the youth to strategically position themselves to welcome Ramadan and to renew their faith with Almighty Allah and continue to keep their renewed faith before, during and after Ramadan.

“Let us throw away the mentality that in the month of Ramadan, should showcase all kinds of good behold and just after that we go back to our bad habits,” Dr Marzuk advised.

Meanwhile, this year’s Ramadan is expected to commence on Saturday, 2nd or Sunday, 3rd April, 2022 depending on the day a new moon will be sighted and expected to last for 29/30 days.