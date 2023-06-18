4 hours ago

The Ghana Navy has received two high-speed boundary class ships from the United States of America to boost its maritime law enforcement mandate.

The two high-speed boundary class ships arrived at the Takoradi Harbor onboard the Ocean Giant vessel, and each came with a boat and has a maximum speed of 25 knots.

Speaking to Citi News at the delivery of the two class ships at the Takoradi Harbor, the Flag-Officer Commanding the Western Naval Command, Commodore Emmanuel Kwafo, said the vessels’ arrival will add to their capacity to fight against armed robbery at sea, piracy, illegal bunkering, drug and human trafficking, and protection of Ghana’s fisheries resources.

Commodore Emmanuel Kwafo, while thanking the U.S. government for the vessels, said this will enhance security at the far West and East of Ghana’s marine space.

“We are going to name one of the vessels GNS AFLAO and the other GNS HALF ASSINI. We are going to use them out there, and because of their endurance, they are very fast and very economical. With just about 12 personnel to man it, it could be at sea for about three days, and so they are a very good addition to our inventory. I wish to express our sincere gratitude to the government and people of the U.S. for this kind gesture,” he said.

The U.S. Naval Attaché to Ghana, Commander Carlton McClain, who handed over the two class ships to Ghana on behalf of the U.S., said Ghana’s Navy plays a critical role in maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea, and hence the vessels are to strengthen Ghana’s regional maritime security and defense capabilities.

“Ghana is our most important partner, especially in regional security for the Gulf of Guinea and for West Africa. The Gulf of Guinea is important in terms of trade, and we are happy to assist Ghana in this partnership,” he said.

The boundary class ship has a length of 27 meters, a breadth of 5.9 meters, and a draught of 1.7 meters.

Source: citifmonline