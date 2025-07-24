The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo, is calling for the establishment of a national shipping line to enhance Ghana’s trade capacity and maritime autonomy.

Speaking on the matter, Prof. Gyampo noted that if Ghana is making efforts to revive its national airline, equal attention should be given to developing a national shipping fleet.

“There are discussions around Ghana Airways and the need for national carriers to operate our airspace,” he said. “In the same way, as we overcome challenges in the aviation sector, we must also work towards owning our own ships.”

He acknowledged the financial burden such an initiative would entail but maintained that it is a realistic goal if backed by strong leadership and political will.

“It’s capital-intensive, yes,” Prof. Gyampo admitted. “But if we are thinking about national airlines, then surely we can also consider national ships. We are a developing continent, and with the right decisions and the right leaders, we can overcome these challenges.”

His remarks come in the wake of President John Dramani Mahama’s recent announcement on plans to establish a national airline in partnership with the Portuguese government.

President Mahama made the statement during a ceremony at the Jubilee House on July 10, where he received letters of credence from five newly accredited ambassadors to Ghana, including Maria Da Conceição de Sousa Pilar, Portugal’s new envoy.

In his engagement with the Portuguese ambassador, President Mahama emphasized Ghana’s interest in deepening bilateral relations with Portugal, particularly in the areas of aviation, trade, and investment.

Prof. Gyampo believes that such bilateral engagements should also extend to the maritime sector to position Ghana as a competitive player in global shipping and logistics.