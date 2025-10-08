2 hours ago

Ghana and Niger have strengthened their long-standing trade relations with the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Accra, aimed at resolving persistent challenges along the transit trade corridor and improving the efficiency of cross-border shipping operations.

The agreement, signed at the Head Office of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), brings both countries together to collaborate on key reforms in customs harmonisation, ICT-based cargo tracking, and trade facilitation measures.

Speaking at the ceremony, Professor Ransford Gyampo, Chief Executive Officer of the GSA, described the MoU as timely, citing ongoing obstacles that continue to affect trade flows between Ghana and its land-linked neighbours.

He noted that transit operators still face numerous bottlenecks, including the application of VAT on transit cargo, non-transparent cargo handling procedures, multiple checkpoints, extortion, axle load violations, and security risks.

“Central to the challenges commercial operators face on Ghana’s corridor are VAT on transit, opaque cargo handling, numerous checkpoints and related extortions, axle load problems, and security concerns. These increase the cost of doing business and erode the competitiveness of our operators,” Prof. Gyampo stated.

He also urged all transit shippers to register with the GSA in accordance with the Ghana Shippers’ Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1122), describing the exercise as vital to improving accountability and curbing malpractice in the transit trade system.

Prof. Gyampo explained that the data gathered through registration will form a comprehensive database to be shared with the Niger Shippers’ Council, fostering coordination and trust between the two institutions.

“Importantly, this data will be shared with our partners in Niger to facilitate smoother trade flows, enhance coordination, and strengthen mutual trust,” he said.

Highlighting ongoing investments in trade infrastructure, Prof. Gyampo referenced the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal (BILT), a major project expected to serve northern Ghana and neighbouring landlocked countries, including Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso.

Once completed, BILT is expected to reduce transport costs by up to 14% for cargo passing through Tema Port and 48% for Takoradi Port, contributing to the government’s broader 24-hour economy policy designed to enhance productivity and competitiveness in the logistics sector.

Under the new MoU, Ghana and Niger have committed to joint initiatives in information sharing, customs harmonisation, shipper training, research, and infrastructure development. A technical committee will also be established to monitor implementation and address emerging disputes.

Addressing concerns over Niger’s enforcement of the ECOWAS Supplementary Act on axle load limits, which has faced some resistance from Ghanaian drivers, Prof. Gyampo said the GSA will collaborate with transport unions to launch sensitisation programmes to promote compliance and ensure smooth transit operations.

The Director-General of the Niger Shippers’ Council, Colonel Major Souley Ibrahim, commended Ghana for its continued efforts to modernise and streamline trade logistics.

“This MoU reflects our shared responsibility to promote efficiency and strengthen trade between our two countries,” he stated, pledging Niger’s commitment to enforce axle load rules, harmonise customs systems, and deepen regional trade integration.

Ghana and Niger’s trade cooperation dates back decades, with previous MoUs signed in 2000, 2007, and 2018. The new agreement expands the scope of collaboration to address emerging challenges in regional trade and reinforces Ghana’s position as a key transit hub within West Africa.