The Overlord of the Wala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, has said the few challenges facing the country cannot be a premise for it to be described as a failed state.

Naa Pelpuo, who made the observation during a visit to his palace in Wa by the Defence and Interior subcommittees of Parliament, cited Parliament as one of the institutions that was working for the progress of the country and said, “If for nothing at all, there are institutions that are working and Parliament is a perfect example.”

The committee, which was led by its Chairman, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, was at the palace in Wa on a fact-finding mission on the recent military assaults on some of the residents.

Context

The Wa Naa said the people were saddened by the incident but had found it necessary to forgive because of the actions taken so far by the government and the Military High Command.

"The coming of the Defence and Interior subcommittee to carry out the fact-finding exercise on the issue has again given us some sense of hope that one can always go to bed and have a sound sleep knowing that the institutions will always be there to rise to the occasion," he added, saying “this action by Parliament has assured us that the long-standing relations between the people of the region and the military over the years will continue to exist and our peace and security will continue to be protected.”

Naa Pelpuo was hopeful that the investigations by Parliament would in the end result in very key decisions being taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur in Wa or other parts of the country again.

Response

Mr Agyapong, for his part, told the overload about their main objective for the visit which he said was to investigate what happened on July 1, 2021, between the military and some civilians to aid in an informed action.

To that end, he said members of the committee found it necessary to call on the Wa Naa to plead for forgiveness on behalf of the military and the country.

The Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, assured the committee that whatever information they needed from the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) would be readily provided.

He said the Military High Command and the police were equally carrying out separate investigations and said when Parliament concluded its investigations, the three reports would be put together and those found culpable would be dealt with.

“There’s no way anybody can be shielded,” the regional minister assured.

Source: GNA