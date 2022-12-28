46 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been criticized as a dumb institution by political activist and social pundit Kwame A Plus.

He made the remark in reaction to a post by blogger Derek Katey Caesar who said that Ghanaian player Thomas Partey performs better at the club level than with the Black Stars.

"Partey in the Arsenal shirt is like a man possessed. Partey in the Black Stars jersey is like a man depressed. What's wrong?," the blogger posted on his page in a bit to seek answers to what the Arsenal midfielder's posture has been like at the national team.

In response, A Plus, born Kwame Asare Obeng, pointed out that people cannot sacrifice themselves for the country if the FA leaders continue to act in an unexpected manner. He said he was not shocked that Sulley Muntari, a former Black Stars player, smacked an official of the Association.

He wrote, "It's true!!! But my question is, why must anyone die for Ghana? Ghana???? Tweaaa!!! You'll be killing yourself, and GFA will be fooling. No wonder Sule slap slap them. Nkwasiasɛm nkoaaa GFA...."