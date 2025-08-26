2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has assured international investors that Ghana is “open for business 24 hours a day,” as the country rolls out bold initiatives to boost productivity, exports, and job creation.

Speaking at the 8th Africa–Singapore Business Forum on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, he said Ghana’s economic strategy—dubbed the 24-hour economy—is designed to support round-the-clock operations for businesses across industries.

“Our economic strategy is anchored in productivity, exports, and jobs. We call it the 24-hour economy for a reason. Ghana is open for business 24 hours a day,” he told participants, which included government leaders and business executives.

The president explained that infrastructure, incentives, and skills training are being put in place to enable companies to operate day and night, covering factories, farms, sports facilities, and service centres.

At the heart of this vision is the Volta Economic Corridor, which President Mahama described as Ghana’s most ambitious development blueprint to date. The plan is anchored on four pillars:



Irrigating over two million hectares of farmland for year-round cultivation.



Establishing agro-industrial parks for textiles, pharmaceuticals, and food processing.



Expanding tourism and hospitality opportunities along Lake Volta.



Transforming Lake Volta into a transport hub to cut logistics costs and connect industries to markets.

He noted that these initiatives are being reinforced by flagship projects such as the Legon Pharmaceutical Innovation Park, the Kumasi Machinery and Technology Park, the Akosombo and Juapong Garments and Textiles Park, Digital TVET Centres of Excellence, and investments in renewable energy corridors.

President Mahama emphasised that the 24-hour economy and the Volta Economic Corridor together signal Ghana’s readiness to become a competitive, reliable, and attractive hub for global investors.