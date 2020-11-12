2 hours ago

Social media commentator, Afia Schwarzenegger has also poured in her tribute for the late former president, Jerry John Rawlings.

Posting her message on social media, the comedian indicated that Ghana will forever remain indebted to the longest-serving president of the country.

She said, “Rest well Papa J. Ghana owes you an eternal debt”.

Rawlings died at age 73 after reportedly battling an undisclosed ailment for the last couple of days.

Social media users, on the other hand, have been taken aback at the announcement of the demise of the former president.

African leaders, Ghanaian celebrities, among other top personalities have shared in the condolences to the Rawlings' family.

Read Afia Schwarzenegger's Facebook post below.