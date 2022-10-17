1 hour ago

Ghana has been paired with Burkina Faso and Niger in the Group stage of the WAFU Zone B qualifiers for the CAF Pan-African U-16 Inter schools’ championship.

The tournament which will take place from Friday, November 11 to Sunday, November 13, in Cote D’Ivoire will serve as qualifiers for the first ever CAF Inter schools Championship.

Ghana will be represented by two teams, namely, Offinso College of Education JHS and Maakro M/A JHS in the maiden edition after winning the schools competition in Kumasi in July this year.

Host Cote D'Ivoire are housed in Group A alongside Benin and Togo.

The intercontinental school soccer tournament, according to CAF, is part of efforts being made to use the lessons of football to guide growth and development to shape our future leaders.