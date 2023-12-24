5 hours ago

Ghana will face off with neighbors Cote D'Ivoire in the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. This was revealed by the Confederation of African Football at the draw on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

This will be Ghana's first attempt to feature in the continental showpiece having taken key steps to revive the sport.

The Ghana Football Association has for the past two years committed resources and funding to create the necessary awareness and to make Futsal more competitive across the country.

The two legs will be played in February 2024.

Ghana will host the first leg in Accra on the weekend of 2,3,4 February before traveling to Abidjan for the 2nd leg scheduled for 9,10,11, February 2024.

Winner of the two legs qualifies for the tournament.