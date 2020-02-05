1 hour ago

The Ghana Para Powerlifting Association has initially sent a four-member team to Tehran -Iran to train for this year's qualifier in Abuja - Nigeria from 2nd to 8th February 2020.

The games will start July 24th - August 8th 2020 in Japan.

The eight athletes who trained in Ghana left the country Tuesday, February 2, 2020, to join their teammates from Tehran at the Abuja 2020 road to Tokyo Para Powerlifting world cup.

56 years after having organised the Olympic Games, the Japanese capital will be hosting a summer edition for the second time , from 24th July to 9th August 2020.

Japan has been an Olympic land since the summer Games of 1964, which were the first to be staged in Asia. In 2020, the country will host its fourth Games. If we include the winter games of 1972 in Sapporo and of 1998 in Nagaro.

Credit Akakpo Agodji, Ashh FM