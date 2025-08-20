1 hour ago

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has dismissed reports suggesting that Ghanaian cocoa farmers earn less than their counterparts in Côte d’Ivoire, insisting that official figures show Ghana offers the highest farmgate price in the region.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, COCOBOD stated that the producer price for cocoa in Ghana currently stands at ₵3,228.75 per 64kg bag, equivalent to ₵51,660 per tonne or US$5,040 per metric tonne (MT). By comparison, the official price in Côte d’Ivoire is ₵2,553.38 per bag, translating to ₵40,854 per tonne (US$3,886/MT).

Data compiled by COCOBOD’s Commodity Analysis Team in August 2025 shows Ghanaian farmers receive a significant premium:



₵675.38 more per bag (US$64.16)



₵10,806 more per tonne (US$1,154)

“This is not a matter of interpretation — it is a matter of fact. On every key metric, Ghanaian farmers are earning more,” the statement stressed.

Key Comparisons:



Per Kilogram: Ghana – ₵51.65 (US$5.04) | Côte d’Ivoire – ₵40.85 (US$3.89)



Per 64kg Bag: Ghana – US$315 | Côte d’Ivoire – US$227



Per Tonne: Ghana – US$5,040 | Côte d’Ivoire – US$3,886

COCOBOD said suggestions of pricing parity or disadvantage for Ghanaian farmers are “factually inaccurate and misleading.” It explained that the pricing structure is designed not only to safeguard farmers against currency fluctuations but also to discourage cross-border smuggling, which remains a persistent challenge.

“This pricing policy reflects COCOBOD’s unwavering commitment to ensuring fair and rewarding returns for farmers’ hard work,” the release noted.

The Board added that maintaining attractive and sustainable prices reinforces Ghana’s leadership in the global cocoa industry while supporting rural livelihoods.

“Ghana’s cocoa remains the global benchmark for quality, and now, backed by the highest farmgate price in West Africa, it also guarantees better livelihoods for our farmers,” COCOBOD concluded.