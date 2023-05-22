13 minutes ago

Ashanti regional executives of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) have called for peace ahead of the Kumawu bye election slated for Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Regional Chairman for the council, Apostle Bright Sosu, has pleaded that parties involved, especially the NDC and NPP, should exhibit electioneering conduct that will protect and sustain the peace within the constituency and Ghana by extension before, during, and after the much-awaited event.

Speaking exclusively to the New Crusading Guide, he urged the rank-and-file of each political party to consider Ghana foremost, owing to the fact that Ghana is greater than the NPP, NDC, and the other political parties and therefore should not be exchanged for their political interests.

The chairman also charged the Electoral Commission to exercise professionalism in their operations at the election.

"The Electoral Commission must ensure a free and fair election".

Apostle Sosu further admonished that the EC must exercise vigilance and avoid all forms of negative influence that will be initiated by any of the parties.

Below is a copy of the Council's press statement issued on May 22, 2023.

PRESS STATEMENT

Date: Monday, 22nd May 2023

GHANA PENTECOSTAL AND CHARISMATIC COUNCIL (GPCC) ASHANTI REGIONAL EXECUTIVE PLEA FOR PEACE DURING AND AFTER KUMAWU BY-ELECTION

Good day ladies and gentlemen and fellow citizens.

Sadly in the recent past the Kumawu Constituency painfully lost her Member of Parliament in the person of the Late Honorable Philip Basoah. The GPCC takes this opportunity to extend sincere condolences to the family, friends and the entire constituency. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

As regulation demands, the Electoral Commission has scheduled a by-election for the constituency to elect a new Member of Parliament. The by-election is scheduled for Tuesday 23rd May 2023. So far campaigns have been vigorous, peaceful and uneventful. The GPCC is very thankful for the peaceful environment prevailing in the constituency leading to the by-election. The GPCC further prays all stakeholders and community members to continue conducting themselves in a civil and peaceful manner during and after the elections.

We all acknowledge that this by-election will have only one winner who will represent the constituency in Parliament. Our plea is for all parties and individuals of interest, and involved in this process to ensure that the peace of the communities and the entire constituency is maintained and protected during and after the elections. We humbly plead that the peace and development of the Kumawu Constituency will be considered as paramount.

The GPCC takes this opportunity to wish all parties and individuals involved in the election the very best and prays that the people’s preferred candidate emerges as the winner to represent the entire constituency.

Thank you.

Signed

Apostle Bright Sosu

GPCC Ashanti Regional Chairman