The Black Stars concluded the recently concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the 18th position out of 24 participating teams.

Ivory Coast emerged as the champions, successfully hosting and clinching the title with a 2-1 victory over Nigeria in the final, securing their third AFCON title.

Nigeria, South Africa, and DR Congo secured the second, third, and fourth places, respectively, in the tournament. Notably, South Africa achieved their best finish since 2000, defeating Congo in a thrilling penalty shootout.

However, for Ghana, a four-time AFCON champion, the Black Stars faced significant challenges throughout the tournament. They exited the competition in the first round without securing a single victory.

The team suffered a disappointing 1-2 defeat to Cape Verde and managed to salvage draws against Egypt and Mozambique, both ending in 2-2 stalemates.

Unfortunately, this lackluster performance led to their early elimination from the tournament.

Throughout the competition, Ghana managed to score five goals but conceded six, with two crucial goals conceded in added time against Mozambique, further contributing to their failure to advance to the next round.

This marks the second consecutive edition in which the Black Stars have exited the AFCON in the early stages, raising concerns and prompting the need for reflection and improvement for future competitions.

Following this disappointing showing, the Black Stars will be looking to regroup and bounce back stronger in upcoming challenges, aiming to restore their reputation on the African football stage.