The Volta North Regional Police Command has successfully intercepted a significant shipment of cannabis or marijuana, commonly known as “wee,” which was en route to Nigeria.

The operation resulted in the seizure of several tons of the illicit substance, underscoring the ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region.

The operation began following a tip-off from a local informant, who alerted authorities to suspicious activities along the Eastern Corridor road.

In response, the police set up a strategic checkpoint at Kadjebi-Okanta, where they discovered the cannabis hidden in concealed compartments of a long truck.

The driver of the truck and his accomplice were promptly arrested and are currently under police investigation.

The Volta Regional Police have reiterated their commitment to combating drug trafficking and ensuring the safety of residents.

Investigations are ongoing to identify other individuals involved in the operation and dismantle the larger drug trafficking network operating in the region.