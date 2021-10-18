4 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service have released a statement which seem to cast doubt about the alleged shooting incident involving music icon Shatta Wale.

Reports have flooded social media of an alleged shooting incident which involved Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale at a yet to be named location.

It appears the Shatta Wale camp is giving very little away with the said incident with the Police also confirming that neither family members or friends of the musician have been able to produce the musician or shown his whereabouts.

Many believe it is one of those stunts created by the Shatta Wale camp to launch an impending album .

FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

The attention of the Police has been drawn to the widely circulated news on the alleged gunshot-attack on one Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale.

On hearing the news, the police have launched an investigation into the matter including making contacts with some of his close friends and family members and all of them claim not to have knowledge of his whereabouts or the alleged incident.

A team has visited the house of Shatta Wale and he cannot be found there.

Over the last few hours, the Police have searched and continue to look for Shatta Wale at hospitals in Accra.

Whilst we continue our investigations, the Police is appealing to the public to provide any information concerning the whereabouts of Shatta Wale to the numbers 18555, 191 and

0302773906