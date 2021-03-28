4 hours ago

The Managing Director of Ghana Post, Mr. James Kwofie, has been elected to serve on the seven-member EMS Cooperative Board of Universal Postal Union (UPU), beginning 2021 to 2023.

The Postal Operational Council created the EMS Cooperative to develop EMS services. The EMS Cooperative promotes cooperation between postal organisations to provide customers with a high-quality EMS service globally.

The UPU comprised 184 countries.

In an interview with Graphic Online, Mr. Kwofie disclosed that the call for votes for the position was issued on January 21, 2021, adding that Ghana entered the election with three other leaders in EMS operations from Senegal, Tunisia, and Benin.

By the closing date of voting, 478 valid voting rights were received with Mr. Kwofie obtaining the highest number of votes—185 votes.

Speaking on what made his election to the Board possible, Mr. Kwofie attributed it to the Ghana Post's successess over the past four years, pointing out that Ghana is now ranked among the best in EMS operations worldwide.

“Ghana Post was ranked first among Postal Administrations in Africa in the 2020 Postal Operations report of the UPU,” he said, citing the various “Service innovations introduced into the company’s operations as well as our investment in technology and logistics” as part of the reasons for his election.

He noted that Ghana Post, for instance, has increased the number of networked post offices from 30 to 300.

On digitisation, Mr Kwofie, said the company has expanded its services to areas that hitherto could be accessed only at its head office or major Post Offices.

He further explained that the Company had moved away from its long-held “monopoly mentality” to a commercially focused entity, satisfying customer expectations.

For him, investments in technology have made Ghana Post efficient and effective in its service delivery resulting in the instilling of customer confidence.

According to him, track and trace reliability is assured through the Company’s customer-friendly website and a modern call centre with a 20-seater capacity, working 12hours per day.

Mr Kwofie said the company has also enhanced its mail security at its offices of exchange and transshipment centre.

He expressed his gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, and the State Interests and Governance Authority as well as the Board Directors of Ghana Post and all stakeholders who continue to provide leadership and support to the company.

Source: graphic.com.gh