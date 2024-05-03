5 hours ago

The countdown to the 2024/2025 Premier League season has officially begun, with the campaign scheduled to commence on September 6, 2024.

This start date, confirmed 82 days after the conclusion of the 2023/24 Premier League season on June 16, 2024, heralds the eagerly anticipated return of top-flight football in Ghana.

Across all nine Premier League centers, the opening matches are slated to unfold from Friday, September 6, 2024, to Monday, September 9, 2024, promising a weekend packed with thrilling football action.

This announcement follows the approval of the 2024-25 football season plan by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), marking a pivotal milestone in the league's preparations.

Aligned with previous commitments to clubs, the chosen start date adheres to the GFA's established kick-off month.

Notably, the current football season (2022/24) commenced during the weekend of Friday, September 15 to Monday, September 18, 2023, underscoring consistency in scheduling.

The early release of the start date aims to afford clubs, players, and stakeholders ample time to prepare for the upcoming season, ensuring a seamless transition into what promises to be a riveting and action-packed football spectacle.

In the coming weeks, the GFA will unveil the comprehensive calendar and fixtures for the entire season, providing fans and enthusiasts with a roadmap of the thrilling football journey ahead.

Stay tuned for more updates as the excitement builds towards the kickoff of the Premier League 2024/2025 season.