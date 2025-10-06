31 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko were held to a goalless draw by an in-form Heart of Lions side in Week Four of the Ghana Premier League, but head coach Abdul Karim Zito remains composed, citing signs of improvement and the need for patience.

The result comes on the heels of Kotoko’s CAF Confederation Cup success, where they eliminated Nigeria’s Kwara United in the preliminary round — a boost that carried into their return to Baba Yara Stadium.

“I’m okay with a point, it’s better than losing,” Zito said.

“We are not yet there, but there is an improvement… the team will work to score more goals in subsequent games.”

Heart of Lions came into the game with a 100% record from three games, winning all three games heading into the huge clash at the Baba Yara Sports stadium over the weekend.

Asante Kotoko on the other hand showed defensive discipline throughout the game but lacked the cutting edge upfront as lead attacker Albert Amoah tried all avenues to get the ball at the back of the net but to no avail.

However, Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito praised the team’s progress and mentality, with two outstanding fixtures still to be played in the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko will now shift focus to their outstanding league fixture against current title holders, Bibiani GoldStars which will take place on Wednesday, October 8 at the DUN's Park in Bibiani.

With continental confidence and domestic ambition in balance, Zito’s side will look to convert promise into points and climb the GPL table.